Pairings for the 2016 Fall Individual Basketball League’s single elimination tournaments on Sunday are now online.
CLICK HERE for the pairings and game times.
October 10, 2016
Pairings for the 2016 Fall Individual Basketball League’s single elimination tournaments on Sunday are now online.
CLICK HERE for the pairings and game times.
→ Discuss this postCategory: Uncategorized
April 13, 2016
The New Albany state championship team was featured on a special edition of The Hoosier Report radio program — A Night of Champions at Zaxby’s — Tuesday night on 1450 WXVW.
New Albany coach Jim Shannon:
New Albany seniors Josh Jefferson, Michael Maxwell and Adrian Pratt-Thomas:
New Albany starters Romeo Langford, Isaac Hibbard and Sean East:
New Albany reserves Kameron Guess, Peyton Martin, Blake Murphy and Savion Southers:
→ Discuss this postCategory: Uncategorized
March 9, 2016
Six coaches and The Indianapolis Stars’ Kyle Neddenriep joined The Hoosier Report’s Regional Tournament Special Tuesday evening on WXVW-1450 in Southern Indiana. Here are links to podcasts:
New Albany’s Jim Shannon:
Bloomington South’s J.R. Holmes:
Silver Creek’s Brandon Hoffman:
Providence’s Andrew Grantz:
Rock Creek’s Chris Brown:
West Washington’s Sean Smith:
The Indianapolis Stars’ Kyle Neddenriep:
→ Discuss this postCategory: Uncategorized
February 21, 2016
Ten coaches joined The Hoosier Report’s Tournament Pairings Special Sunday evening on WXVW-1450 in Southern Indiana. Here are links to podcasts:
New Albany’s Jim Shannon:
Borden’s Doc Nash:
Christian Academy’s Steve Kerberg:
Providence’s Andrew Grantz:
Clarksville’s Brian McEwen:
Silver Creek’s Brandon Hoffman:
Charlestown’s Jason Connell:
Jeffersonville’s Joe Luce:
Floyd Central’s Todd Sturgeon:
Tipton’s Lou Lefevre, former Providence coach:
→ Discuss this postCategory: Uncategorized
February 18, 2016
After a four-year hiatus, the Team Southern Indiana Grassroots Basketball Club is returning to offer competitive AAU and travel basketball opportunities to boys’ basketball players in Southern Indiana.
CLICK HERE to locate tryout dates and information on how to RSVP for our free tryouts.
→ Discuss this postCategory: Uncategorized
February 18, 2016
Hoosier Hills Hoops will conduct its eighth-annual Spring Individual Basketball League at two Southern Indiana locations: Charlestown High School and Eastern Greene Schools in Bloomfield.
Divisions are offered for elementary, middle and high school boys’ and girls’ players. CLICK HERE for more information, including printable registration forms.
→ Discuss this postCategory: Uncategorized